Liz Truss announced her resignation as Britain's leader after 6 weeks in office Nearly half a dozen figures in Britain's Conservative Party are seen as candidates for prime minister. Liz Truss is the fourth prime minister to resign since the Brexit vote of 2016.

Europe Liz Truss announced her resignation as Britain's leader after 6 weeks in office Liz Truss announced her resignation as Britain's leader after 6 weeks in office Listen · 3:50 3:50 Nearly half a dozen figures in Britain's Conservative Party are seen as candidates for prime minister. Liz Truss is the fourth prime minister to resign since the Brexit vote of 2016. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor