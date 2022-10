The frenzied housing market has hit a serious speed bump September's existing home sales dropped 24% from a year ago — to the lowest level in a decade. Prices fell too. Higher mortgage rates have thrown cold water on the once hot market.

Economy The frenzied housing market has hit a serious speed bump The frenzied housing market has hit a serious speed bump Listen · 3:43 3:43 September's existing home sales dropped 24% from a year ago — to the lowest level in a decade. Prices fell too. Higher mortgage rates have thrown cold water on the once hot market. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor