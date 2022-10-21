Accessibility links
On 'Girls Night Out,' Babyface collaborates with a new generation of women artists

Babyface, photographed in Brooklyn on Sept. 11, 2022.

Babyface, photographed in Brooklyn on Sept. 11, 2022.

If you're reading this and currently in your 20s, it's entirely possible that you were made with a Babyface song playing in the background. Major hits like "When Can I See You" and "Every Time I Close My Eyes" helped define the sound, and vibe, of the '90s.

Now, the R&B superstar is back with an album he's titled Girls Night Out – a series of collaborations with a new generation of women artists, including names like Kehlani, Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Tiana Major9. He spoke with Morning Edition's A Martínez to discuss how it came together and conquering both tight deadlines and shaky nerves in the studio.

