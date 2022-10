StoryCorps: a Teen asks her mom: When can I wear the Hijab? A mother and daughter who came to the U.S. from Iran discuss the potential pitfalls of wearing a hijab in America.

Family StoryCorps: a Teen asks her mom: When can I wear the Hijab? StoryCorps: a Teen asks her mom: When can I wear the Hijab? Listen · 1:54 1:54 A mother and daughter who came to the U.S. from Iran discuss the potential pitfalls of wearing a hijab in America. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor