Steve Bannon to be sentenced Friday for flouting House Jan. 6 panel Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon faces as much as six months in jail as he is sentenced for flouting demands from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Law Steve Bannon to be sentenced Friday for flouting House Jan. 6 panel Steve Bannon to be sentenced Friday for flouting House Jan. 6 panel Audio will be available later today. Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon faces as much as six months in jail as he is sentenced for flouting demands from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor