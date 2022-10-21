The Friday News Roundup For October 21, 2022

Millions apply for student loan forgiveness this week as online applications go live. One attempt by a taxpayer group based in Wisconsin to get the Supreme Court to intervene falls flat.

New records are set for early voting ahead of the midterms.

And coming to a quarter near you, the actress Anna Mae Wong makes history. This celebrated Hollywood icon will become the first Asian American featured on US currency.

Overseas, Britain's newest prime minister prepares for life as an old one. Liz Truss lasted just 45 days in office. The media had fun with a lettuce, but where has it all gone wrong for the ruling Conservative party?

In the Ukraine, drone attacks leave millions in the dark. Russia's new military commander warns of 'difficult decisions' ahead as thousands leave a key city in the south.

History is made in China. President Xi, the country's most powerful leader in decades, is poised to secure an unprecedented third term at this week's twice-a-decade National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing. In Haiti, the United Nations warns the country is on the verge of collapse.

Our panel wraps up all the biggest stories from overseas.

Semafor's Steve Clemons, USATODAY's Josh Meyer and Bloomberg's Nancy Cookjoin us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

The Wall Street Journal's Nancy Youssef, The New Statesman's Emily Tamkin, ITV News' Robert Moore and journalist Melissa Chan join us for the discussion of headlines overseas.

