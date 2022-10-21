The high cost of a strong dollar

The U.S. dollar is not just the currency of the United States; it's also, in many ways, the currency of the world. Around half of all global trade and finance is done using dollars. So when the U.S. Federal Reserve takes actions that affect the value of the dollar, it has spillover effects on countries around the world.

In the 1970s, many countries in Latin America borrowed heavily in U.S. dollars. Then, in the 1980s, the Fed hiked interest rates to record-high levels, which helped strengthen the dollar and, in turn, made it increasingly difficult for countries to repay those debts. Countries like Mexico, Chile, and Argentina fell into financial turmoil, and what followed was a period of economic turbulence and stagnation known as "the Lost Decade."

Now the Fed is hiking interest rates again, and the dollar is at its highest level in 20 years. So, how much has changed since 1982? We look at three countries in Latin America to see how the strong dollar is affecting them.

