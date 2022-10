California tribes reclaim 200 miles of coastline and will manage it using tradition NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Resighini Rancheria Executive Director Megan Rocha about California tribes reclaiming the right to manage parts of the state's coastline.

