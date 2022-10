Jan. 6 committee issues a subpoena on Trump and wants him to testify mid-November The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena on former President Donald Trump. The committee wants him to testify by mid-November.

