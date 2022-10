There's a lesser-known casualty of the energy crisis in Europe — fertilizer The energy crisis in Europe is having a knock-on effect in the grain industry, where fertilizer — which requires a lot of energy to produce - is in short supply.

World There's a lesser-known casualty of the energy crisis in Europe — fertilizer There's a lesser-known casualty of the energy crisis in Europe — fertilizer Listen · 4:16 4:16 The energy crisis in Europe is having a knock-on effect in the grain industry, where fertilizer — which requires a lot of energy to produce - is in short supply. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor