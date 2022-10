After crabs in the Bering Sea disappeared, fishermen say they're facing bankruptcy NPR's Scott Simon talks to crab fisherman Gabriel Prout about the crash of the Bering Sea snow crab population, the cancellation of the crabbing season, and its financial impact.

National After crabs in the Bering Sea disappeared, fishermen say they're facing bankruptcy After crabs in the Bering Sea disappeared, fishermen say they're facing bankruptcy Listen · 5:17 5:17 NPR's Scott Simon talks to crab fisherman Gabriel Prout about the crash of the Bering Sea snow crab population, the cancellation of the crabbing season, and its financial impact. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor