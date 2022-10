A boat of octogenarians rowers is competing in Boston Thousands of rowers are in Boston this weekend for the world's largest 3-day rowing regatta. One boat has eight rowers and a coxswain who are all in their 80s or almost there.

Thousands of rowers are in Boston this weekend for the world's largest 3-day rowing regatta. One boat has eight rowers and a coxswain who are all in their 80s or almost there.