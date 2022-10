A new bookstore in Louisville, KY specializes in horror novels Jenny Kiefer is the owner of Butcher Cabin Books in Louisville, KY. The new bookstore specializes in horror novels.

Books A new bookstore in Louisville, KY specializes in horror novels A new bookstore in Louisville, KY specializes in horror novels Listen · 2:23 2:23 Jenny Kiefer is the owner of Butcher Cabin Books in Louisville, KY. The new bookstore specializes in horror novels. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor