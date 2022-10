How Liz Truss' aggressive tax cutting policy led to her downfall Liz Truss tried to push through an aggressive tax cutting policy in her first days as UK Prime Minister. With inflation soaring and markets on edge, the timing could not have been worse.

Europe How Liz Truss' aggressive tax cutting policy led to her downfall How Liz Truss' aggressive tax cutting policy led to her downfall Audio will be available later today. Liz Truss tried to push through an aggressive tax cutting policy in her first days as UK Prime Minister. With inflation soaring and markets on edge, the timing could not have been worse. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor