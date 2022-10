Xi Jinping begins third 5-year term, elevates several allies along with him President Xi Jinping was appointed to a third 5-year term at the Communist Party Congress. He also elevated several allies to leadership positions.

Asia Xi Jinping begins third 5-year term, elevates several allies along with him