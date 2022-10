A new book of short stories twists familiar moments in unexpected and chilling ways Samanta Schweblin's new short stories take place against familiar everyday scenes. But she twists and turns those moments in unexpected and chilling ways. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with the author.

Books A new book of short stories twists familiar moments in unexpected and chilling ways A new book of short stories twists familiar moments in unexpected and chilling ways Audio will be available later today. Samanta Schweblin's new short stories take place against familiar everyday scenes. But she twists and turns those moments in unexpected and chilling ways. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with the author. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor