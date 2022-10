What's next after Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump The House Jan. 6th committee has subpoenaed former President Trump. NPR's Cheryl W. Thompson speaks with former deputy assistant attorney general Harry Litman about what could happen next.

Law What's next after Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump What's next after Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump Listen · 7:24 7:24 The House Jan. 6th committee has subpoenaed former President Trump. NPR's Cheryl W. Thompson speaks with former deputy assistant attorney general Harry Litman about what could happen next.