'Pittsburgh Post-Gazette' journalists go on strike Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalists are on strike in the nation's first newspaper strike in decades. The union is demanding the owners reinstate better working conditions and benefits.

Media 'Pittsburgh Post-Gazette' journalists go on strike 'Pittsburgh Post-Gazette' journalists go on strike Listen · 6:35 6:35 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalists are on strike in the nation's first newspaper strike in decades. The union is demanding the owners reinstate better working conditions and benefits. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor