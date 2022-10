The newest food trend: butter boards The latest viral food trend on TikTok is butter boards. The idea first emerged in the cookbook Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables by Joshua McFadden. He shares tips on how to make your own.

The newest food trend: butter boards

The latest viral food trend on TikTok is butter boards. The idea first emerged in the cookbook Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables by Joshua McFadden. He shares tips on how to make your own.