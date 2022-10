News brief: U.K. prime minister's race, Weinstein trial, Haiti teeters on collapse Boris Johnson drops out of the U.K. prime minister's race. Harvey Weinstein faces a sexual assault trial in Los Angeles. Despite chaos in Port-au-Prince, Haitians don't want outside intervention.

Europe News brief: U.K. prime minister's race, Weinstein trial, Haiti teeters on collapse News brief: U.K. prime minister's race, Weinstein trial, Haiti teeters on collapse Listen · 11:11 11:11 Boris Johnson drops out of the U.K. prime minister's race. Harvey Weinstein faces a sexual assault trial in Los Angeles. Despite chaos in Port-au-Prince, Haitians don't want outside intervention. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor