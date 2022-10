Rishi Sunak leads the race to become the U.K.'s next prime minister The former treasury chief was runner-up to Liz Truss in the contest to replace scandal-plagued Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Truss quit after a turbulent 45-day term.

Europe Rishi Sunak leads the race to become the U.K.'s next prime minister Rishi Sunak leads the race to become the U.K.'s next prime minister Listen · 2:56 2:56 The former treasury chief was runner-up to Liz Truss in the contest to replace scandal-plagued Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Truss quit after a turbulent 45-day term. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor