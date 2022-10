Ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein faces a sexual assault trial in Los Angeles Opening statements are set to start Monday in Los Angeles in Harvey Weinstein's latest trial. This time, the disgraced movie producer is facing 11 counts of sexual assault.

Opening statements are set to start Monday in Los Angeles in Harvey Weinstein's latest trial. This time, the disgraced movie producer is facing 11 counts of sexual assault.