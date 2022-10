Bosnian woman celebrated her 100th birthday with an exhibition of her artwork At the age of 87, Nada Rudan discovered a new skill: painting. The centenarian who survived World War II and the siege of Sarajevo in the 90s, says she does not consider herself a "true artist."

