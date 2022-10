Jury selection to begin in the Trump Organization's tax evasion trial Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of former President Trump's family business. The Trump Organization is accused of evading taxes by compensating employees through off-the-books benefits.

Law Jury selection to begin in the Trump Organization's tax evasion trial Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of former President Trump's family business. The Trump Organization is accused of evading taxes by compensating employees through off-the-books benefits.