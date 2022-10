Many products by the largest food firms are considered unhealthy, research shows Two new reports paint a dismal picture of nutrition in the U.S. One finds about 70% of products sold by the largest food companies are unhealthy. Investor groups are pushing for change.

Health Many products by the largest food firms are considered unhealthy, research shows Many products by the largest food firms are considered unhealthy, research shows Listen · 4:31 4:31 Two new reports paint a dismal picture of nutrition in the U.S. One finds about 70% of products sold by the largest food companies are unhealthy. Investor groups are pushing for change. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor