Haiti is dealing with multiple crises. Is international intervention the answer? Haiti is experiencing high levels of gang violence, crime, poverty and disease that has intensified since last year's assassination of the president.

Latin America Haiti is dealing with multiple crises. Is international intervention the answer? Haiti is dealing with multiple crises. Is international intervention the answer? Listen · 7:44 7:44 Haiti is experiencing high levels of gang violence, crime, poverty and disease that has intensified since last year's assassination of the president. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor