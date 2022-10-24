Astronaut Nicole Mann took her dreamcatcher to the International Space Station

In Native American traditions, dreamcatchers protect people in their sleep. As the first Native American woman in space, Mann credits hers with protecting her in missions to Iraq and Afghanistan.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann took the dreamcatcher her mother gave her as a child all the way to the International Space Station. In Native American tradition, dreamcatchers protect people in their sleep. As the first Native American woman in space, Mann credits hers with protecting her while she flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. From space, she says the Earth looks beautiful, delicate and fragile.

