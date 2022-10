Rishi Sunak will become Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak will become Britain's new prime minister — its third in two months. He won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party today.

Rishi Sunak will become Britain's new prime minister — its third in two months. He won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party today.