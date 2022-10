Musician Rhiannon Gidden on her new children's book about taking back her home NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Grammy award-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens about her new children's book, "Build a House."

Author Interviews Musician Rhiannon Gidden on her new children's book about taking back her home Musician Rhiannon Gidden on her new children's book about taking back her home Listen · 7:49 7:49 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Grammy award-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens about her new children's book, "Build a House." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor