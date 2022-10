The right whale population has fallen again, bringing them closer to extinction The population of the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale has fallen again. Scientists now estimate it stands at 340, the latest indication the whales are edging closer to extinction.

Animals The right whale population has fallen again, bringing them closer to extinction The right whale population has fallen again, bringing them closer to extinction Listen · 1:57 1:57 The population of the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale has fallen again. Scientists now estimate it stands at 340, the latest indication the whales are edging closer to extinction. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor