What does a polarizing first term mean for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection bid? NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Tampa Bay Times Political Editor Emily Mahoney about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as he faces Democrat Charlie Crist in a debate Monday.

Elections What does a polarizing first term mean for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection bid? What does a polarizing first term mean for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection bid? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Tampa Bay Times Political Editor Emily Mahoney about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as he faces Democrat Charlie Crist in a debate Monday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor