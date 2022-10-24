Accessibility links
Will Young Voters Turn Out This Year? : 1A Young voters had record turnout in 2020 and 2018.

With midterms just around the corner will they show up again in 2022?

We discuss young voters, what drives them to the polls and what first time voters should expect.

Will Young Voters Turn Out This Year?

A sign reading "This Way To Vote" is displayed outside the Old Wilson Schoolhouse Community Center in Wilson, Wyoming as Wyoming holds its Republican primary election. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

A sign reading "This Way To Vote" is displayed outside the Old Wilson Schoolhouse Community Center in Wilson, Wyoming as Wyoming holds its Republican primary election.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Midterm elections are just around the corner.

The results will determine who controls congress, which states get new governors and where abortion might be enshrined or rejected in state constitutions.

But what goes down depends on who shows up. Young voters had record turnout in 2020 and 2018.

Will they do it again in 2022? What's driving them to the polls this year, and what should first-time voters expect?

The American Conservation Coalition's Karly Matthews, Vote.org's Andrea Hailey, and first time voters Victoria Simich, and Cynthia Dominguez join us for the conversation.

