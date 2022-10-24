Will Young Voters Turn Out This Year?

Enlarge this image toggle caption PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Midterm elections are just around the corner.



The results will determine who controls congress, which states get new governors and where abortion might be enshrined or rejected in state constitutions.



But what goes down depends on who shows up. Young voters had record turnout in 2020 and 2018.



Will they do it again in 2022? What's driving them to the polls this year, and what should first-time voters expect?



The American Conservation Coalition's Karly Matthews, Vote.org's Andrea Hailey, and first time voters Victoria Simich, and Cynthia Dominguez join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.