Ripples of Hate : StoryCorps In 2012, StoryCorps broadcast a conversation with a young woman involved in the murder of Mulugeta Seraw, a Black man in Portland, Oregon. A decade later, we revisit it to look at the ripples of racist violence, and a few people who fought to stop it.

StoryCorps Ripples of Hate Ripples of Hate Listen · 22:58 22:58 In 2012, StoryCorps broadcast a conversation with a young woman involved in the murder of Mulugeta Seraw, a Black man in Portland, Oregon. A decade later, we revisit it to look at the ripples of racist violence, and a few people who fought to stop it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor