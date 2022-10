The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting Two people were killed and several others were wounded Monday by a gunman at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. The suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.

National The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting Listen · 1:56 1:56 Two people were killed and several others were wounded Monday by a gunman at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. The suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor