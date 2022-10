Jury selection has begun in the Trump Organization's tax evasion trial In a New York City courtroom, jury selection began Monday in the trial of the Trump Organization. The Manhattan district attorney has charged the company with criminal tax fraud.

Law Jury selection has begun in the Trump Organization's tax evasion trial Jury selection has begun in the Trump Organization's tax evasion trial Audio will be available later today. In a New York City courtroom, jury selection began Monday in the trial of the Trump Organization. The Manhattan district attorney has charged the company with criminal tax fraud. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor