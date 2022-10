Advocates say the number of labor trafficking victims is vastly undercounted A woman from the Philippines says she came to Boston to make money for her family back home but was treated like a slave. Experts say this kind of labor trafficking is rampant and rarely reported.

National Advocates say the number of labor trafficking victims is vastly undercounted Advocates say the number of labor trafficking victims is vastly undercounted Audio will be available later today. A woman from the Philippines says she came to Boston to make money for her family back home but was treated like a slave. Experts say this kind of labor trafficking is rampant and rarely reported. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor