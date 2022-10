Finding and baking tombstone recipes has become a hobby for Rosie Grant A year ago, Rosie Grant discovered a recipe for spritz cookies on a gravestone in New York. She made them and they were heavenly. She told The Washington Post that it's a way to memorialize the dead.

