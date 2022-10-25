Horses are big runners and wear shoes, so why not give them sneakers?

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Horses are big runners and do wear shoes, so why not buy them sneakers? This is the pitch for a new line of designer horse shoes. They're sold by a Kentucky company called Horse Kicks. The company makes classic shoes shaped to fit around a horse's hoof. Now your pony can wear Air Jordans or New Balance for just over $1,000 per shoe. The designer calls them better than, quote, "boring traditional horseshoes." It's MORNING EDITION.

