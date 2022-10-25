Accessibility links
We start a record label to release a song about inflation : Planet Money We try to start a real record label. Just to put one song out there. It's a song about inflation, recorded in 1975... and never released. Until now.

(This episode is part one of a two-part series)

Subscribe to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney

Planet Money

Planet Money Records Vol. 1: Earnest Jackson

Planet Money Records Vol. 1: Earnest Jackson

Listen · 25:44
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1131313436/1131777370" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
A cassette tape resting on its case. The case reads "Sugar Daddy & the Gumbo Roux"
Enlarge this image
James Sneed/NPR
A cassette tape resting on its case. The case reads &quot;Sugar Daddy &amp; the Gumbo Roux&quot;
James Sneed/NPR

In 1975, there was a band in Baton Rouge called Sugar Daddy and the Gumbo Roux. That year, they recorded a song called "Inflation." Everybody in the band went on to make it in the music industry...except the lead singer Earnest Jackson.

So...we're giving Earnest a second chance. Releasing his long lost song, "Inflation," to try to make him a star.

Hello and welcome to Planet Money Records. It's part 1 of a series.

Music: "Inflation," "Superfly Fever," "Love & Happiness" and "Nola Strut."

Help support Planet Money and get bonus episodes by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Always free at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, NPR One or anywhere you get podcasts.

Find more Planet Money: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok our weekly Newsletter.