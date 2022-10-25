Planet Money Records Vol. 1: Earnest Jackson

In 1975, there was a band in Baton Rouge called Sugar Daddy and the Gumbo Roux. That year, they recorded a song called "Inflation." Everybody in the band went on to make it in the music industry...except the lead singer Earnest Jackson.



So...we're giving Earnest a second chance. Releasing his long lost song, "Inflation," to try to make him a star.



Hello and welcome to Planet Money Records. It's part 1 of a series.



Music: "Inflation," "Superfly Fever," "Love & Happiness" and "Nola Strut."

