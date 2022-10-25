What's Happening In Haiti?

Haiti is in crisis.



Violent gangs have grown in number and power over the last few years. They've recently been blocking humanitarian aid and the country's main fuel terminal.



Hospitals have closed their doors or reduced capacity during a cholera outbreak. The costs of basic goods like food and gas have skyrocketed. And at least half the country is facing acute hunger.



Acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry has requested international aid and special forces from the UN. But many Haitians oppose foreign intervention – especially by the US.



Haiti is at a standstill, so how does the country move forward?



Ayibo Post's Widlore Mérancourt, Yale University's Marlene Daut, and the Haitian Bridge Alliance's Guerline Jozef join us for the conversation.

