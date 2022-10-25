Accessibility links
What's Happening In Haiti? : 1A Haiti is in crisis.

Violent gangs have grown in number and power over the last few years. Hospitals have closed their doors or reduced capacity during a cholera outbreak. And the costs of basic goods like food and gas have skyrocketed, at least half the country is facing acute hunger.

"Right now, [Jimmy Chérizier] is the most powerful gang leader that Haiti has ever known. He decided to block the place where 70 percent of fuel comes from and since then the country plunged into further problems," says journalist Widlore Mérancourt.

We discuss the situation in Haiti and how the country can move forward.

People gather in Port-au-Prince during a protest against the government and the US as the nation celebrates the 216th anniversary of the assassination of Haitian independence hero Jean-Jacques Dessalines. RICHARD PIERRIN/ARICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

RICHARD PIERRIN/ARICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images

People gather in Port-au-Prince during a protest against the government and the US as the nation celebrates the 216th anniversary of the assassination of Haitian independence hero Jean-Jacques Dessalines.

RICHARD PIERRIN/ARICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images

Violent gangs have grown in number and power over the last few years. They've recently been blocking humanitarian aid and the country's main fuel terminal.

Hospitals have closed their doors or reduced capacity during a cholera outbreak. The costs of basic goods like food and gas have skyrocketed. And at least half the country is facing acute hunger.

Acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry has requested international aid and special forces from the UN. But many Haitians oppose foreign interventionespecially by the US.

Haiti is at a standstill, so how does the country move forward?

Ayibo Post's Widlore Mérancourt, Yale University's Marlene Daut, and the Haitian Bridge Alliance's Guerline Jozef join us for the conversation.

