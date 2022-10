Giorgia Meloni is Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first female prime minister. Her party's roots emerge from the ashes of Italy's fascist movement.

Europe Giorgia Meloni is Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni is Italy's first female prime minister Listen · 4:54 4:54 Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first female prime minister. Her party's roots emerge from the ashes of Italy's fascist movement. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor