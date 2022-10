People who use hair straightening chemicals have an increased risk of cancer In October, the National Institutes of Health reported an increased risk of hormone-related cancers in people who use hair straightening chemicals, which are often Black women.

Your Health People who use hair straightening chemicals have an increased risk of cancer People who use hair straightening chemicals have an increased risk of cancer 3:21 In October, the National Institutes of Health reported an increased risk of hormone-related cancers in people who use hair straightening chemicals, which are often Black women. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor