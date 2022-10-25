Hunting for ghosts in the Portsmouth Lighthouse

Enlarge this image toggle caption shutterjack/Getty Images shutterjack/Getty Images

One man's death trap is another's $192,000. That's right: the U.S. government put up an old, rundown lighthouse for sale in Maryland and someone paid too much money for it. But we get it, who wouldn't want to throw on a Chris Evans Knives Out-esque sweater and sip their tea by the seaside?

We loved the idea of lighthouses, but we're pretty positive they are all haunted. So we set out to test that theory. Jeremy D'Entremont is a self-described lighthouse guy; he's a historian for both the American Lighthouse Foundation and the U.S. Lighthouse Society, but he's also a ghost hunter. "My feeling is whether or not you believe there are ghosts or however you want to describe it, I believe that the spirits of the keepers are with us one way or another, figuratively or literally."

Before we could investigate, a team needed to be assembled. Jeremy D'Entremont is our guide, Ava Salsman is our ghost scholar and Wilder Fleming is our engineer extraordinaire. And of course, who could forget our lovable host Emma Choi?! The Spook Squad headed to the Portsmouth Lighthouse on a beautiful fall day where the leaves were orange and the lighthouse shone with its white paint. But we couldn't help but wonder, was there something more nefarious hiding inside?

This is, afterall, the very same lighthouse where Jeremy D'Entremont heard a mysterious, unexplained voice in 2007. He was giving a tour to a young couple when he heard a mysterious "HELLO."

"So I said to the couple, 'Did you hear something?' The guy said, 'Yeah, I heard a man say hello.' His wife didn't hear anything," said D'Entremont.

With a homemade pendulum created from a shoelace and a dorm room key, the team was on a mission to talk to Captain Carter, the keeper of the Portsmouth lighthouse for decades, from the Great Beyond.

Want to find out more about our contact with the supernatural? Listen to this week's episode of Everyone & Their Mom!

This is an excerpt from the latest episode of Everyone & Their Mom, a new show from Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or listen on NPR One, and you can find us on Instagram.