Hasan Minhaj on parenting and producing a Bollywood film

Hasan Minhaj grew up in an immigrant family where he was expected to be a doctor or a lawyer, so he had to keep his aspirations of being a comic secret. In fact, his parents only found out when his car broke down on the way to a gig. We assume he's been a correspondent for the Daily Show, entertained at the White House Correspondents Dinner and won a Peabody award for his own show, Patriot Act.

This interview has been condensed for length and clarity.

Peter Sagal: That's true, right? Your parents did not want you to be a comic.

Hasan Minhaj: They weren't really into it, but that's because they loved me, right?

PS: Exactly. They wanted what was good for you!

They just wanted me to have a living, health insurance, you know.

PS: We heard that you were starting as a comic and you were keeping it secret from them until you got busted, like with a car accident of some kind?

Yeah, I was driving back home from a show and my car, my Nissan Altima, hydroplaned and it hit a side median. And the car was registered to my parents at home. So they called my parents and I had to call my dad. It was a very quiet car ride home. I was like, "Oh, man, just can you just unload on me now?" It's the anticipation and the wait...

Helen Hong: That's the scariest sound from immigrant parents is the sound of silence. That's when you know you have really... Mmm.

But at the same time, if my daughter crashed my car into a median and was doing improv comedy, I'd be like, "I'm SO disappointed, please don't do this." So I'm having this weird thing where I'm like, "Actually, you should be a physician. Go back. Why? Why would you do this? Why would you pick a career that's entirely based on whether or not people like you?" It's a bizarre thing. I've gone full circle.

PS: So you're a parent, you've talked about this in your act. Your children are still quite young, right?

Yes, they're four and two.

PS: Are you already pressuring them into going into a profession?

No, but for me I'm just like, don't do anything subjective. Like, please don't do that. I mean, I'm performing for a live theater and people are like, "The guy from The Daily Show is not that funny." Like, I have to perform. I don't want them to do that.

PS: So you're producing a Bollywood movie for Amazon. Can you describe it?

So, when you go to college, there's a lot of South Asian and Southeast Asian kids that will compete in these competitive Bollywood dance competitions where you'll do a combination of various types of dancing. Hindi film dancing, Bollywood dancing, classical Indian dance, krumping, breakdancing, all sorts, all combined into one. And the teams take it very seriously. Really, it's just a way for hormonal teenagers to kind of fall in love while their parents aren't there. But I, funny enough, I met my wife. She was actually a Bollywood girl and I kind of was a Bollywood boy. And I would do skits and I would do standup at these shows. But it was really one of those things that really made us feel like rock stars for a moment, even though we were going to end up working for McKinsey and helping fund a potential African coup, for a couple of years, we got to be the superstars. It was amazing.

PS: I haven't seen many Bollywood movies...

By the way, every Hollywood ten is a Bollywood four.

PS: I've gathered that. But every one I've seen, I've seen a few, they seem to end with the entire cast in the movie doing a big dance number together.

That's not true, not always. But there will be dancers adn what's cool is they got to do everything right. Gotta [be a] real multi-hyphenate. Yeah, you gotta be a stud, there's gotta be love, there's got to be family. You gotta have green eyes like you're a cat. You have to have a six-pack if you're a guy. You have to really dance. Not this La La Land fake dancing, real dancing.

HH: I was with you until you went after Ryan Gosling.

Oh, really, Helen? You talking about the dude that looks like he took too much Claritin and always looks sleepy?

