Morning news brief Candidates for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat clash in a debate. Two LA City Council members involved in a racist conversation refuse to step down. Haiti's hunger crisis gets worse each day.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:11 11:11 Candidates for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat clash in a debate. Two LA City Council members involved in a racist conversation refuse to step down. Haiti's hunger crisis gets worse each day. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor