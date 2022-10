Oklahoma's Democratic candidate for governor uses education policy to build momentum Education has become a major political issue in the U.S. and one that Republicans tend to use to their advantage. But in Oklahoma, a Republican stronghold, things might start to favor Democrats.

Oklahoma's Democratic candidate for governor uses education policy to build momentum Oklahoma's Democratic candidate for governor uses education policy to build momentum Listen · 3:33 3:33 Education has become a major political issue in the U.S. and one that Republicans tend to use to their advantage. But in Oklahoma, a Republican stronghold, things might start to favor Democrats. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor