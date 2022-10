Some 19,000 people in Haiti are facing catastrophic levels of hunger Haiti is now in the sixth week of a fuel blockade by armed gangs in the capital Port-au-Prince. It means that a hunger and a cholera crisis in the country is getting more dire by the day.

Latin America Some 19,000 people in Haiti are facing catastrophic levels of hunger Some 19,000 people in Haiti are facing catastrophic levels of hunger Audio will be available later today. Haiti is now in the sixth week of a fuel blockade by armed gangs in the capital Port-au-Prince. It means that a hunger and a cholera crisis in the country is getting more dire by the day. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor