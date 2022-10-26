Record Numbers Of Migrants Are Crossing The Dangerous Darién Gap

Record numbers of Venezuelans are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.



They are refugees fleeing a humanitarian crisis at home.



But two weeks ago, the Biden Administration announced it would start sending some Venezuelan migrants back to Mexico.



That's left tens of thousands stranded south of the border.



It's not the end they were expecting to their cross-continental journey - the most challenging part of which is likely the Darien Gap.



That's a particularly dangerous stretch of jungle that straddles the Panama Colombia border.



According to Human Rights Watch, 32-thousand people – mostly Venezuelans - passed through the 66-mile Gap in August. That's 40 times more than the same month last year.



We wanted to learn more. What's it like to trek through the Darien Gap - And why are so many more migrants choosing to make the perilous, week-long journey?

The Los Angeles Times' Molly O'Toole, Migration Policy Institute's Andrew Selee, and Latin America, Refugees International's Rachel Schmidtke join us for the conversation.

