What an expert foresees for voter intimidation this election cycle NPR's Juana Summers talks with Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the Voting Rights Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, about potential voter intimidation this election cycle.

Elections What an expert foresees for voter intimidation this election cycle What an expert foresees for voter intimidation this election cycle Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the Voting Rights Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, about potential voter intimidation this election cycle. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor