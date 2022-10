Ukrainians are starting new lives in safer parts of the country Millions of Ukrainians forced from their homes and jobs are starting new lives in safer parts of the country. Some are finding it hard to make ends meet.

Europe Ukrainians are starting new lives in safer parts of the country Ukrainians are starting new lives in safer parts of the country Listen · 5:13 5:13 Millions of Ukrainians forced from their homes and jobs are starting new lives in safer parts of the country. Some are finding it hard to make ends meet. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor